Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the Resistance will continue its military fight against the Israeli enemy till the liberation of Al-Quds City.

Sponsoring the opening ceremony of a resistance expo in southern Lebanon, Sayyed Safieddine affirmed that Lebanon will never normalize ties with the Israeli enemy.Sayyed Safieddine indicated that Lebanon steadfastness in face of the US siege will lead the nation into a decisive victory, confirming that Lebanon will never collapse.Sayyed Safieddine had earlier stressed that the Resistance has become capable of imposing political and military formulas on the enemies as much as needed.