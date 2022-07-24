0
Sunday 24 July 2022 - 05:12

Trump sees one way to end ‘persecution’ against him

Story Code : 1005718
Trump sees one way to end ‘persecution’ against him

“If I renounced my beliefs, and if I agreed to stay silent, and if I stayed home and took it easy, if I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” the former president said on Friday night at a rally in Arizona. “You know that, right? They would go on to the next victim.”

Trump was quick to add that he won’t bow out of politics, saying, “That’s not what I do. I can’t do that. I can’t do that. I can’t do that because I love this country, and I love you. I’m doing it for you, and it’s my honor to do it.”

Trump has repeatedly hinted that he will run for president again in 2024. Some of his critics have argued that he should be criminally charged for “inciting” the January 2021 Capitol riot, and he faces investigations by prosecutors in New York and Georgia. Rolling Stone magazine claimed in an article last week that Trump has told confidantes that he wants to win another term as president to evade his legal troubles.

Trump suggested just the opposite on Friday, telling supporters that his enemies are trying to destroy him to keep him out of office. “Where does it stop?” he asked. “Where does it end? Never forget: Everything this corrupt establishment is doing to me is all about preserving their power and control over the American people, for whatever reason. They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.”

The House committee investigating the riot is at the forefront of those efforts, Trump argued. He denied claims made by witnesses in publicly televised hearings of the committee, including allegations by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that he threw food against a wall on one occasion and lunged at a Secret Service agent who refused to take him to the Capitol.

“They have me throwing food,” Trump said. “I don’t throw food in the White House. I don’t throw food anywhere. I eat the food.”

Trump held Friday’s rally north of Phoenix in support of the Arizona political candidates whom he has endorsed, including gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and US Senate contender Blake Masters. Earlier in the day, former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Lake’s rival, Karrin Taylor Robinson, in the Republican primary election for governor.

The August 2 primary will mark the latest test of Trump’s enduring influence over Republican voters. He and Pence, his 2016 running mate, may find themselves battling each other in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
By Darko Lazar
23 July 2022
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
23 July 2022
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
22 July 2022
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
21 July 2022
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022