US delegation visiting Kiev vows to ensure continued flow of arms

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (L) meets Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, who leads US House of Representatives delegation, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 23, 2022.

Islam Times - A senior US Congressional delegation has visited Ukraine, promising Kiev to try to ensure a continued flow of weapons to the country to fight against Russian forces.

The delegation, which included Representative Adam Smith chair of the House Armed Services Committee, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev on Saturday."The United States, along with allies and partners around the world, have stood with Ukraine by providing economic, military, and humanitarian assistance," the delegation said in a statement."We will continue to seek ways to support President Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people as effectively as possible," they added.This visit comes after Zelenskiy's wife, Olena Zelenska, went to the US last week to plead for more aid. Following her plea, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan voiced concern regarding the personal safety of Zelensky.He said the US was assisting with the security of the Ukrainian leader and gave assurance that the supply of weapons to Kiev would continue.In related news, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Washington would send four more high mobility artillery rocket systems to Ukraine, bringing the total provided so far to 16.The statement from the delegation on Saturday made no specific reference to weapons transfers. Separately, Smith was quoted as telling the US-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Washington and its allies were ready to hand over more multiple launch rocket systems.Since the start of Russia's military campaign on Feb. 24, the US has spent $8 billion on military aid to Kiev.