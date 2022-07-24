Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars

Islam Times - Turkish forces once again targeted areas in northern Syria with artillery and mortars.

The Syrian news agency 'SANA reported on Sunday that the Turkish artillery attacked areas of northern Syria in Al-Hasakah.According to the report, the Turkish forces targeted all the villages around the city of 'Abu Rasin' in the northwest of Al-Hasakah.No further details have been released yet about the possible damages of the attack.On July 18, Syrian opposition sources reported the Turkish drone attack on the joint headquarters of the Syrian army and the Syrian army militias in the city of 'Tall Rifat' in the north of Aleppo province.The attack comes as the military cooperation between the Syrian army and the Kurdish militias has increased in the last week, and on Saturday some news was published about the dispatch of 300 Syrian army troops along with six tanks and a helicopter to the city of Manbij.Meanwhile, a local source told the Sputnik news agency on Saturday that the Syrian army built three new military bases around the village of "Altrauziya" located in the north of Raqqa province in the north of Syria.The new bases are built near the international road known as "M-4".