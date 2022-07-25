SANA: Civilian Killed, 12 Injured in Terrorist Attack on Religious Gathering in Syria’s Hama

Islam Times - A civilian has been killed and 12 more have been injured in a terrorist attack on a religious gathering in Syria’s central Hama province.

According to Syria's official SANA news agency, the deadly attack occurred on Sunday morning, when terrorists targeted a gathering in Suqaylabiyah City in Hama countryside with a rocket.“A rocket fired by terrorist organizations targeted a religious gathering in the town of Al-Suqaylabiyah near Hama, killing one civilian and wounding 12 others,” it said.SANA added that people had gathered for a religious celebration marking the opening of the Hagia Sophia Church in the city.Apart from sporadic terrorist attacks on civilian and Syrian army’s targets, the Israeli regime also almost frequently launches missile attacks on positions in Hama and the Arab country’s other provinces.While the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group was crushed by Damascus with the help of resistance groups in the region, the remnants of Daesh and other militant groups continue to hold sway in some parts of the country.Israel has been the principal supporter of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.