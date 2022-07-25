0
Monday 25 July 2022 - 03:09

SANA: Civilian Killed, 12 Injured in Terrorist Attack on Religious Gathering in Syria’s Hama

Story Code : 1005845
SANA: Civilian Killed, 12 Injured in Terrorist Attack on Religious Gathering in Syria’s Hama
According to Syria's official SANA news agency, the deadly attack occurred on Sunday morning, when terrorists targeted a gathering in Suqaylabiyah City in Hama countryside with a rocket.

“A rocket fired by terrorist organizations targeted a religious gathering in the town of Al-Suqaylabiyah near Hama, killing one civilian and wounding 12 others,” it said.

SANA added that people had gathered for a religious celebration marking the opening of the Hagia Sophia Church in the city.

Apart from sporadic terrorist attacks on civilian and Syrian army’s targets, the Israeli regime also almost frequently launches missile attacks on positions in Hama and the Arab country’s other provinces.

While the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group was crushed by Damascus with the help of resistance groups in the region, the remnants of Daesh and other militant groups continue to hold sway in some parts of the country.

Israel has been the principal supporter of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
By Darko Lazar
23 July 2022
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
23 July 2022
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
22 July 2022
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022