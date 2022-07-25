0
Monday 25 July 2022 - 03:10

Pope Departs for Canada to Apologize over Indigenous School Scandal

Story Code : 1005846
Pope Departs for Canada to Apologize over Indigenous School Scandal
The Vatican ran Indigenous Residential Schools in Canada in the past two centuries with the aim of assimilating the native children into society.

About 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and taken to prison-like schools where they were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition. Many children died and were buried in unmarked graves.

The government-sponsored Truth and Reconciliation Commission investigating the matter, in 2015 described the Church’s atrocities against First Nation, Inuit and Metis natives as “cultural genocide”.

The 85-year-old pontiff has described his Canada visit as a "penitential pilgrimage" of "healing and reconciliation" to personally apologize to the survivors for the Church's role in the atrocities.

In April, representatives of Canada's indigenous people met with Pope Francis in the Vatican, asking for an apology for the abuse and death of children in schools run by the Catholic Church.

The leader of the Catholics of the world, who has been suffering from a knee ailment and an inflamed ligament that has forced him to use a cane or wheelchair in recent outings, will be received officially upon arrival on Sunday at Edmonton's international airport by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

After performing a mass with tens of thousands of faithful in Edmonton on Tuesday, Francis will head 75 kilometers west of Edmonton to an important pilgrimage site, the Lac Sainte Anne.

Linda McGilvery, 68, from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation near Saint Paul, about 200 kilometers east of Edmonton said, "I wouldn't go out of my way to see him."

"For me it's kind of too late, because a lot of the people suffered, and the priests and the nuns have now passed on," said McGilvery, who spent eight years of her childhood in one of the schools.

"Being in the residential school I lost a lot of my culture, my ancestry. That's many years of loss," she told AFP.

Following a visit to Quebec City from July 27 to 29, Francis will end his Canada tour in Iqaluit, home to the largest Inuit population in Canada, where he will meet with former residential school students, before returning to Italy.

Some 44 percent of Canada's population is reportedly Catholic, while 18 percent is said to be Protestant. Muslims make up 3.2  percent of Canada's 38 million population.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
By Darko Lazar
23 July 2022
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
23 July 2022
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
22 July 2022
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022