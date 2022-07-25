White House Not Ready to Send Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine

Islam Times - During his speech, US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan Sullivan said that President Joe Biden isn’t ready to supply Ukraine with certain forces and means.

“Among them are long-range missiles, ATACMS, which have a range of 300 km,” explained Sullivan, Yahoo News reported.“Because he believes that while the key goal of the United States is to do whatever is necessary to support and protect Ukraine, another key goal is to ensure that we don’t get into a situation in which we are approaching the Third World War,” he added.He added that at the same time, Biden approved the transfer of high-precision projectiles for HIMARS to Ukraine. He pointed out that the United States is also supplying Kiev with various UAVs that are effectively used by the Ukrainian military.Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the supply of weapons would depend on the needs of Ukraine and the situation on the battlefield. He clarified that now the United States is supplying Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS with a range of 80 kilometers.Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov expressed confidence that Ukraine would receive missiles for the HIMARS Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 km.At the end of May, President Biden said that the United States would not send missile systems to Ukraine that could reach the territory of the aggressor country, Russia. Later, the State Department clarified that Washington is not supplying long-range missiles "for use outside the battlefield in Ukraine".Ukraine has pledged not to use high-precision weapons, including the HIMARS Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems, against facilities in Russia.