Islam Times - The U.S. Army has confirmed that dozens of M1 Abrams main battle tanks and equipment began arriving at the port in Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium amid the ongoing war in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

According to a press release from 21st Theater Sustainment Command, armor, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and equipment from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, began arriving at the port in Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, on July 21st, as the unit begins its deployment to Europe.The Brigade will move approximately 4,200 Soldiers and 2,700 equipment items into the European theater to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, which is returning to the United States. The brigade’s deployment demonstrates the U.S. Army’s unrelenting commitment to Europe and its NATO allies in response to the invasion of Ukraine.The Russian army launched an operation against Ukraine with the aim of helping the authorities of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions against the attacks of Ukraine.On the other hand, European and Western countries, especially the United States, by intensifying the pressure of sanctions against the Russian Federation and supplying all kinds of light and heavy weapons to Kyiv, not only did not take a step towards ending the war in Ukraine, but also fueled the fire of conflicts in this country.