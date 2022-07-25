0
Monday 25 July 2022 - 03:58

All Countries Seeking Good Relations with Tehran: Jordan King

Story Code : 1005855
All Countries Seeking Good Relations with Tehran: Jordan King
Jordan is not after creating tension in the region and all countries seek good relations with Tehran based on mutual respect, non-interference, and good neighborliness, as well as respect for the sovereignty of countries, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein said in an interview with Alrai newspaper.

At the same time, he noted that dialogue is the best solution to resolve disputes.

In response to a question about forming an Arab NATO, he said, "Jordan has always sought to strengthen Arab joint work which meets the interests. Jordan has always supported the coalition of the Arab nations and their interests."

However, at the moment there is no such thing as an “Arabic NATO, he further added.

Recently, the US president paid a visit to West Asia to achieve goals his expected goals including increasing oil production, integrating the Zionist regime into regional trends, and forming a coalition against Iran, however, he returned to the White House without achieving such goals.
