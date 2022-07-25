0
Monday 25 July 2022 - 04:35

Turkey Establishes New Military Base in Northern Iraq

Turkey Establishes New Military Base in Northern Iraq
The new Turkish base is located in the Amedi (Al-Emadiyeh) district in the north of Dohuk province.

News sources also on Sunday reported that a Turkish military base located on the borders of Iraq and Turkey was targeted with several drones.

Iraqi authorities consider the Turkish military presence in Iraq as a violation of their country's territorial integrity and have even lodged a complaint to the UN for a recent deadly shelling of a resort area in Zakho in Duhok province, which they blame Turkey for.
