Monday 25 July 2022 - 11:13

IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander

Story Code : 1005920
Addressing an IRGC conference on Sunday, Major General Salami said since weapons play an effective role in wars, the Islamic Revolution Guard is pursuing plans to manufacture and obtain the most advanced weapons.

However, the IRGC would not rely solely on weapons or expect them to perform a miracle, he said, adding that his forces trust in God and consider it as the key to victory.

The fact that the US’ pivotal target is the IRGC and that Washington feels it has conquered the world after the martyrdom of an IRG member reveals the greatness of the IRG, Salami stated.

Hailing the IRGC commanders for their courage, Major General Salami said the pious people do not give up and get stronger as they approach danger.

In remarks after unveiling two cavernous military bases accommodating missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in March, the IRGC top commander said what the Islamic Republic has relied upon is not arms, but faith, determination and persistence.

He also noted that Iran possesses a sufficient number of efficient weapons that are developed with homegrown technologies.
