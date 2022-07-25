0
Monday 25 July 2022 - 11:16

Iran To Put New Satellite Using ‘Ghaem’ Launcher into Orbit

Story Code : 1005922
Iran To Put New Satellite Using ‘Ghaem’ Launcher into Orbit
Speaking on the sidelines of IRGC’s Malek Ashtar Festival in Tehran on Sunday evening, Hajizadeh said that IRG will put new homegrown satellites with “Ghaem” satellite carrier into orbit in the current year.

The IRGC Aerospace Division successfully launched the 'Noor-2' Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed [messenger] on March 2022 and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

The mission of the satellite is reconnaissance, and it was placed in orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.
