Monday 25 July 2022 - 11:17

Report: Mossad Agents Planned to Destroy Sensitive Facility in Iran

The new revelation was made on Sunday by Nour News website, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC].

On Saturday, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry issued a statement, saying that members of a terrorist group affiliated with Mossad were identified and arrested by Iranian security forces before they could take any action to carry out acts of sabotage.

The ministry added that the terrorists, who were in contact with Mossad agents through one of the neighboring countries, had sneaked into the country from Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Nour News said in its Sunday report that the spy team had marked one of Iran’s sensitive facilities in the central province of Isfahan and was planning to blow it up.

The report added that the members of the network were trained in an African country for months and had simulated the aforesaid operation several times.

It also revealed that Iran’s security forces were monitoring the spy team even before it arrived in Iran and all its members and contacts both inside and outside the country were identified by the Intelligence Ministry several months before they entered Iran.

The spy team had even planted highly explosive substances at the target site and the final phase of their operation was just a few hours away when it was busted, it explained.

The Nour News report added that the operation that led to the dismantling of the spy team and apprehension of its members was one of the most complicated operations to be carried out by Iran’s intelligence apparatus inside and outside the country.
