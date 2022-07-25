“Israeli” Army Alarmed over Growing Draft-dodging Trend

Islam Times - “Israel Hayom” revealed that the “Israeli” army is suffering a dramatic increase in the number of draft evaders.

According to data obtained by the “Israeli” daily, between 2,400-2,500 youngsters evaded military service in 2020, and about 3,100 in 2021. In the early months of 2022, dozens are said to have failed to appear at the conscription office.The “Israeli” Army’s so-called Manpower Directorate estimates that youngsters evaded conscription as a way to "rebel" against the establishment after being severely affected by the Covid-19 when they were forced to stay at home and study online for months at a time.In addition, the Zionist army reduced non-essential events. It also decreased efforts to minimize draft dodging and track down evaders.The military also said that it limited the criteria for receiving a draft exemption due to mental health distress after a significant number of settlers received such an exception.Meanwhile, the daily highlighted that the “Israeli” army is concerned with the increase in the number of draft dodgers, not because the numbers are significant – especially compared to the overall recruitment potential – but because of the trend to which it points. “Unless the military takes measures to deal with the phenomenon, the number of draft dodgers is only expected to increase.”To this end, the “Manpower Directorate” established a special office to deal with the growing number of draft evaders, which includes a unit that visits youngsters before they receive their conscription letters in the mail, to persuade them and their parents to arrive at the draft office.