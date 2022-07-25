Normalization Mode On: UAE to Establish a Football Stadium on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Lands
Story Code : 1006011
The stadium will be named “Khalifah”. Meanwhile, an Emirati businessman is working to ratify a deal upon which he buys the ‘Israeli’ ‘Hapoel Tel Aviv’ team.
According to Ynet, the minister obtained the green light for the establishment of the stadium from Emirati officials. This led to preparing the plans that are expected to come into effect in the next months.
The stadium’s runway will accommodate some 8,000 people, and it will be established with full Emirati funding.
The UAE signed with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime in Washington in 2020 a normalization deal upon which it recognized the exchange o full diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.