Normalization Mode On: UAE to Establish a Football Stadium on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Lands

Islam Times - As part of the unending Emirati efforts to cement normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity on different levels, a state-run company signed an agreement with the Zionist minister of ‘Regional Cooperation’ to establish a new football stadium in the city of ‘Kafr Qassem’ in the center of the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

The stadium will be named “Khalifah”. Meanwhile, an Emirati businessman is working to ratify a deal upon which he buys the ‘Israeli’ ‘Hapoel Tel Aviv’ team.According to Ynet, the minister obtained the green light for the establishment of the stadium from Emirati officials. This led to preparing the plans that are expected to come into effect in the next months.The stadium’s runway will accommodate some 8,000 people, and it will be established with full Emirati funding.The UAE signed with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime in Washington in 2020 a normalization deal upon which it recognized the exchange o full diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.