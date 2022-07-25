0
Monday 25 July 2022 - 23:28

Released Palestinian Prisoner Unable to Remember His Family

The family of Obeid confirmed that their son did not suffer from any health troubles before his arrest, and they have been shocked by his health conditions now. Obeid was found unable to recognize his parents or any of his family members.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees held the “Israeli” occupation authorities fully responsible for the life of the released prisoner, Mohammed Obeid, who was released on Sunday and thrown at the Sabaa Crossing in a difficult and painful health condition.

Mohammed Obaid, a father of three children, was transferred upon his release to Alia Governmental Hospital in Jenin. He has spent 18 months in “Israeli” prisons, in which he was subject to physical and psychological torture.
