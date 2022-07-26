0
Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 00:57

Putin Has No Plans to Visit Japan to Attend Abe’s Funeral: Kremlin

Story Code : 1006016
Putin Has No Plans to Visit Japan to Attend Abe’s Funeral: Kremlin
“No, Putin has no plans to visit Japan, to participate in the funeral. The level [of participation] will be determined later. Putin is not going,” he said in reply to a question from TASS.

At a regular press conference on Monday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said that Tokyo had notified all countries with which it has diplomatic relations, including Russia, of the date and place of the state funeral.

Japan’s government had previously approved a decision to hold a state funeral on September 27 for Abe, who died in the July 8 attack. The ceremony, which is expected to be attended by a large number of foreign delegations, including heads of state, will be held at the Budokan Arena (Martial Arts Hall) in Tokyo, near the Imperial Palace.

Last week, the Mainichi newspaper reported, citing government sources, that Japan does not intend to invite Mr. Putin to Abe’s funeral. It stressed that this was due in part to the fact that Japan had banned Russian officials from entering the country as part of the sanctions imposed due to situation around Ukraine. Abe and Putin developed a warm, friendly relationship during his premiership. They met a total of 27 times and addressed each other on a first name basis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in 2020, after Abe stepped down as prime minister, that relations between the two leaders “were truly friendly, mutually respectful and based on personal sympathy”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Spies Tried to Force Me to Rake Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Rake Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
By Darko Lazar
23 July 2022
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
23 July 2022