Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 00:59

Mikdad: Syrian-Algerian Relations Are Deeply-rooted

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to activate the Syrian-Algerian Joint Higher Committee and to hold its next meeting before the end of this year, in addition to forming a joint council for Syrian-Algerian businessmen.

Mikdad, affirmed that Syrian-Algerian relations are deeply -rooted and Algeria stood by the Syrian people throughout the years of the terrorist war against them, noting that Syria’s main concern is to enhance Arab solidarity and unify the word in the face of common challenges.

“We discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means of developing them, and these meetings serve the interests of the Syrian and Algerian peoples and the real aspirations of our nation and our peoples and for all those who seek dignity, liberation, independence and sovereignty in all parts,” Mikdad said during a joint press conference on Monday following the meeting.

He described relations with Algeria as deep-rooted , and the latter has stood by the Syrian people for the past 11 years, condemned terrorism, and expressed its rejection of the coercive Western economic measures that were imposed on Syria and exacerbated the suffering of its people and impeded the process of rebuilding what was destroyed by terrorism.

Mikdad went on to say that Minister Lamamra is visiting Damascus to consult and coordinate with us on the best steps towards the challenges facing the Arab countries, and we welcome any Arab-Arab coordination and any Arab-Arab consultations to reach a unified stance  to confront them, indicating that coordination between Syria, Algeria and the Arab countries is ongoing, and everyone should realize that Syria’s presence is very important in heart of the Arab action .
