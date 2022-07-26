IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander

Islam Times - The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Force Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that newly manufactured speedboats of IRGC have been equipped with stealth systems to avoid radars.

Speaking on the sidelines of Malek Ashtar Festival held in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province on Monday, Rear Admiral Tangsiri stated that using domestic technical know-how and products by Iranian scientists have equipped newly manufactured speedboats with stealth systems to avoid radars.He added that the IRGC Navy Force has been equipped with warfare facilities to confront external threats, ranging from tanks, amphibious tanks to drones and has always tried to established consecutive cooperation and interaction with other parts of Armed Forces of the country, military organizations and also Ministry of Defense.Turning to taking advantage of domestically-manufactured equipment and strengthening knowledge-based companies, Rear Admiral Tangsiri emphasized that IRGC Navy Force welcomes cooperating with knowledge-based companies in manufacturing warfare equipment as Leader of the Islamic Revolution has instructed on taking advantage of high capacities of knowledge-based companies this year.Presence of IRGC Navy Force in the region has forced the enemy to flee from the Persian Gulf region, he said, adding, “We have always told countries of the region that Iran itself is able to bring about security in the region, so that more security has been established after the exit of American and foreign forces from the region.”Americans do not abide by maritime and navigation laws and regulations and their presence has created instability and insecurity in the Persian Gulf region, he added.