Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 01:36

Johnson Intends to Visit Ukraine before Leaving His Post

Johnson Intends to Visit Ukraine before Leaving His Post
"He (Johnson) is feeling the burden of responsibility, having been (President Zelensky’s) biggest backer. He can’t just walk away and not make sure the world has got his back. He (Johnson) is hoping to see him (Zelensky) again before he leaves office," a source told the newspaper, TASS reported.

In June, Johnson announced another £1 billion ($1.2 billion) military aid package for Ukraine. On Thursday, it became known that the UK plans to send dozens of artillery pieces, 1,600 anti-tank weapons, 50,000 rounds of ammunition, counter-battery radars and hundreds of drones to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Thus, the total amount of London's military aid to Kiev has reached £2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) since the end of February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics, he had made a decision to carry out a "special military operation".

The Russian leader added that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. In response to Russia's decision, the West began to gradually impose large-scale sanctions against it. At the same time, Western states began to supply Kiev with weapons and military equipment worth billions of dollars at the current stage.
