Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 01:39

Taliban, American Officials to Meet in Uzbekistan

The US State Department announced on Monday that Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will meet with representatives of the Taliban while in Uzbekistan to discuss economic problems facing Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.

"On July 27, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson will join Special Representative West for a meeting with the Taliban to address the economic challenges faced by the Afghan people," the statement said.

The meeting will be held during the US delegation visit to Uzbekistan. West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will participate in the International Conference on Afghanistan on July 25-26.

The United States withdrew from Afghanistan last August after the Taliban quickly ascended to power.
