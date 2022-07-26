0
Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 01:45

Erdogan: Terrorist Attack on Dohuk Aimed at Harming Turkey-Iraq Ties

Story Code : 1006026
Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey had informed its NATO allies, including the United States, and Iraqi authorities of its position on the attack, and added that he called on Iraq not to fall for the propaganda by Kurdish militants.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack in Dohuk province of Iraq on 20 July 2022. The attack resulted in at least nine civilian deaths, including children.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, and expressed their support for the Iraqi authorities in their investigations.

The members of the Security Council urged all Member States to cooperate actively with the Government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in support of these investigations.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process, and prosperity of Iraq.
