Yemeni Supreme Political Council Calls for Opening Al-Hudaydah Port amid Armistice

It is necessary to completely resume the operations of Al-Hudaydah port and the Sanaa International Airport, the Yemeni Supreme Political Council said Monday."The extension of the truce requires a commitment to pay the salaries of all employees and the resumption of all the services cut off by the Saudi-led coalition to increase the suffering of the Yemeni people," the Sanaa government said.The Saudi-led coalition blockaded the Al-Hudaydah port and the Sanaa International Airport as part of its war on Yemen, which has been going on for the better half of a decade."We made the initiative of opening a special account in the Central Bank's branch in Al-Hudaydah, and the earnings of the port were sent there to contribute to the salaries of government employees," the Supreme Political Council added.Sanaa also underlined that the other parties and the United Nations did not commit to bridging the gap in the salaries of the employees and retirees.Yemeni Supreme Political Council leader Mahdi Al-Mashat announced in early April that Sanaa was unilaterally suspending all airstrikes and UAV and military operations against Saudi Arabia for three days.There has been an armistice in place between Sanaa and Riyadh since, though it has been violated by the Saudi-led coalition numerous times.About 3,947 violations were committed by the forces affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition during the second month of the truce that ended on June 2, and 5,395 violations during the first month of the truce itself, which included dozens of air raids with reconnaissance aircraft of the Saudi coalition on army and committee sites, as well as civilian homes in a number of Yemeni governorates and border fronts.