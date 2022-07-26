0
Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 01:52

Erdogan Explains Putin to the West

Story Code : 1006029
Erdogan Explains Putin to the West
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticized his Western colleagues for having the wrong attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, contrasting that with his own ability to work with Moscow on issues ranging from the Syrian peace process to last week’s deal to export Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea ports.

“You know the attitude of Western politicians towards Putin,” he told the state broadcaster TRT during a lengthy interview on Monday evening, calling it “unbecoming of politics.”

“The attitude you show him is the attitude you will get in return,” Erdogan explained.

He credited this insight for Ankara’s ability to successfully negotiate the grain deal with both Moscow and Kiev on Friday. Turkey had also hosted the initial talks between Ukraine and Russia in the early days of the conflict, before the process broke down – reportedly at the urging of some Western leaders.

“We are determined to put this agreement into practice,” Erdogan said of the grain deal, saying it would go a long way to ease the threat of a global food crisis. He urged both Russia and Ukraine to abide by what they signed in Istanbul.

In the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ankara does not regard either side as an enemy, Erdogan said. Turkey has not imposed sanctions against Russia, but it has spoken in opposition to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine and sold Kiev combat drones such as the Bayraktar TB-2. 

As for relations with Russia, Erdogan said that Turkey was focusing on issues of “mutual benefit,” such as the peace process for neighboring Syria. As part of the ‘Astana Three’ initiative, the Turkish leader met with Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran earlier this month. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Spies Tried to Force Me to Rake Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Rake Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
By Darko Lazar
23 July 2022
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
23 July 2022