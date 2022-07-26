0
Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 09:20

Barak: Face Reality, Military Action Won’t Stop A Nuclear Iran

Story Code : 1006086
Barak: Face Reality, Military Action Won’t Stop A Nuclear Iran
In an article published Monday in Time, Barak underlined that “Both ‘Israel’ and [for sure] the US can operate over the skies of Iran against this or that site or installation and destroy it. But once Iran is a de-facto threshold nuclear state this kind of attack simply cannot delay the Iranians from turning nuclear.”

“Yes, it will still take them from 18 to 24 months to polish their skills treating metal uranium and packing it into a missile warhead,” he claimed. “But these steps can be executed in a small lab or workshop and cannot be easily followed, never mind stopped.”

"It’s time to face reality," Barak argued, proposing to "Start to think and prepare for the real new phase" with Iran as a nuclear state. Then, according to him, regional diplomacy, independent ‘Israeli’ attack plans and awaiting the "collapse" of the Iranian regime would be the desired courses of action.

Last week, “Israel's” military chief Aviv Kochavi said that “preparing a military option against the Iranian nuclear program is a moral necessity and a security imperative.”
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Rake Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Rake Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022