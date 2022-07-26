Tunisia: Saied’s Supporters Celebrate New Constitution

Islam Times - Tunisians celebrated a win for the “Yes” vote in a constitutional referendum brought by President Kais Saied.

An exit poll from Sigma Conseil, a Tunisian polling company, said 92.3 percent of voters had backed the new constitution, which opponents say will entrench one-man rule.Only 7.7 percent voted “No”. Out of some nine million registered voters, just 1.9 million people came out to vote, with the opposition mainly choosing to boycott the vote.A couple of hundred people crowded onto the steps of Tunis Municipal Theatre to sing and chant popular slogans while cars circled Avenue Habib Bourguiba.A few hours later, they were joined by Saied himself, who gave speeches and answered questions from local and international press.Saied addressed his supporters in central Tunis in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a walkabout and appeared sure that his constitution had been approved, referring to the referendum day as “a historic moment.”Saied’s supporters are expecting radical change, if not miraculous solutions, to the economic strife that has fueled demonstrations and strikes in Tunisia.