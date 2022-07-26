Iran’s Military Acutely Aware of Hostile Moves: MP

Islam Times - The Iranian Armed Forces are thoroughly monitoring the activities of the enemies and have developed the necessary capabilities to combat all threats, a lawmaker quoted Iran’s top military commanders as saying.

In an interview with Iranian News Agency, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission gave details of a meeting that the commission members have held with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.Abolfazl Amouei said the top general said in the meeting that the transition period in the international arena has provided opportunities and threats for Iran.According to the lawmaker, another ranking commander of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has given a detailed report of the US and Israeli plans in the region and of the Islamic Republic’s capabilities.Based on the report, the Iranian Armed Forces are fully aware of the enemy’s activities and have gained the necessary power to thwart the threats posed by the adversaries, Amouei added.He also said that the parliamentarians have pledged full support for plans to strengthen the country’s defense power.Back in April, Major General Baqeri said all Iranian military forces are ready to give a decisive and crushing response to any threat at any level in such a way that the enemies of Iran would regret taking hostile action against the Islamic establishment.In comments in December 2021, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi cautioned the enemies that any bellicose move will draw such a decisive response from the Iranian military forces that it will bring about a significant change in strategic equations.