0
Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 10:26

Iran’s Military Acutely Aware of Hostile Moves: MP

Story Code : 1006095
Iran’s Military Acutely Aware of Hostile Moves: MP
In an interview with Iranian News Agency, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission gave details of a meeting that the commission members have held with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

Abolfazl Amouei said the top general said in the meeting that the transition period in the international arena has provided opportunities and threats for Iran.

According to the lawmaker, another ranking commander of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has given a detailed report of the US and Israeli plans in the region and of the Islamic Republic’s capabilities.

Based on the report, the Iranian Armed Forces are fully aware of the enemy’s activities and have gained the necessary power to thwart the threats posed by the adversaries, Amouei added.

He also said that the parliamentarians have pledged full support for plans to strengthen the country’s defense power.

Back in April, Major General Baqeri said all Iranian military forces are ready to give a decisive and crushing response to any threat at any level in such a way that the enemies of Iran would regret taking hostile action against the Islamic establishment.

In comments in December 2021, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi cautioned the enemies that any bellicose move will draw such a decisive response from the Iranian military forces that it will bring about a significant change in strategic equations.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Rake Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Rake Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022