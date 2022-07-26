0
Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 21:24

UK’s Johnson ‘Did Not Want to Resign’, ‘Wished He Could Carry On’ as PM

Story Code : 1006173
UK’s Johnson ‘Did Not Want to Resign’, ‘Wished He Could Carry On’ as PM
Lord Cruddas, a former Conservative party treasurer, who is mounting a grassroots campaign to support the outgoing prime minister, said the remarks were made to him by Johnson at Chequers on Friday, The Independent reported.
 
It comes as Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and former chancellor Rishi Sunak, prepare for their first head-to-head debate in the final round of the Tory leadership contest and race to replace Johnson in No 10.
 
Earlier this month, the prime minister reluctantly set out his decision to resign — once a new leader is elected in September — after facing mass resignations from the ministerial ranks, and a fatal cabinet revolt.
 
Lord Cruddas, who has organized a petition urging the party to put Johnson on the Tory leadership ballot, told The Daily Telegraph that the prime minister thanked him for the campaign during lunch at his Chequers residence.
 
Under the existing Conservative Party rules, Johnson is forbidden from standing in the leadership election, and MPs have already selected Truss and Sunak for a final vote among members this summer.
 
The Telegraph cited Lord Cruddas as saying: “There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He definitely does not want to resign. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can.”
 
The peer added: “Boris thanked me for ‘Boris on the ballot’ campaign. He said he was enjoying following it and he wished me well.
 
“He said he could understand the membership’s anger at what had happened. He said that he wished that he could carry on as prime minister. He said he does not want to resign”.
 
The newspaper said Johnson, when asked by the peer if he could “wipe away” his resignation immediately with a “magic wand,” reportedly replied: “I would wipe away everything that stops me being PM in a second.”
 
He added that Johnson — despite dire poll ratings — believed he could win a general election, saying: “He wants to carry on and finish the job. He wants to fight the next general election as leader of the Conservative party.”
 
But after the comments emerged, Downing Street responded insisting Johnson will leave the post in September when a new leader is elected.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022