UK’s Johnson ‘Did Not Want to Resign’, ‘Wished He Could Carry On’ as PM

Islam Times - Boris Johnson has privately said he “does not want to resign” and “wished he could carry on” as UK prime minister, according to a Tory peer.

It comes as Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and former chancellor Rishi Sunak, prepare for their first head-to-head debate in the final round of the Tory leadership contest and race to replace Johnson in No 10.

Earlier this month, the prime minister reluctantly set out his decision to resign — once a new leader is elected in September — after facing mass resignations from the ministerial ranks, and a fatal cabinet revolt.

Lord Cruddas, who has organized a petition urging the party to put Johnson on the Tory leadership ballot, told The Daily Telegraph that the prime minister thanked him for the campaign during lunch at his Chequers residence.

Under the existing Conservative Party rules, Johnson is forbidden from standing in the leadership election, and MPs have already selected Truss and Sunak for a final vote among members this summer.

The Telegraph cited Lord Cruddas as saying: “There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He definitely does not want to resign. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can.”

The peer added: “Boris thanked me for ‘Boris on the ballot’ campaign. He said he was enjoying following it and he wished me well.

“He said he could understand the membership’s anger at what had happened. He said that he wished that he could carry on as prime minister. He said he does not want to resign”.

The newspaper said Johnson, when asked by the peer if he could “wipe away” his resignation immediately with a “magic wand,” reportedly replied: “I would wipe away everything that stops me being PM in a second.”

He added that Johnson — despite dire poll ratings — believed he could win a general election, saying: “He wants to carry on and finish the job. He wants to fight the next general election as leader of the Conservative party.”

But after the comments emerged, Downing Street responded insisting Johnson will leave the post in September when a new leader is elected.

Lord Cruddas, a former Conservative party treasurer, who is mounting a grassroots campaign to support the outgoing prime minister, said the remarks were made to him by Johnson at Chequers on Friday, The Independent reported.