0
Tuesday 26 July 2022 - 22:12

Trump Former Aide & Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Writes He Had Thyroid Cancer

Story Code : 1006180
Trump Former Aide & Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Writes He Had Thyroid Cancer
According to excerpts of the book, Kushner wrote that White House physician Sean Conley pulled him aside on Air Force One as Trump flew to Texas to tell him his test results from Walter Reed Medical Center showed he had cancer and "we need to schedule a surgery right away."
 
Kushner had the surgery right before Thanksgiving that year and managed to keep his cancer diagnosis secret despite working in a White House where news leaks were rampant. The book excerpts were first reported by The New York Times.
 
Unbeknownst to Kushner, Trump was aware of the cancer diagnosis: "The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. 'Are you nervous about the surgery?' he asked."
 
"How do you know about it?" Kushner asked him.
 
"I'm the president," he said. "I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You'll be just fine. Don't worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here," he quoted Trump as saying.
 
Kushner revealed the cancer diagnosis in his memoir, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," to be published on August 23.
 
Kushner said a substantial part of his thyroid was removed during the surgery, which came during tense negotiations with China about a trade deal.
 
Kushner was a lead negotiator in a US-brokered normalization deal between the “Israeli” entity and several Arab countries in 2020. He now runs the global investment firm, Affinity Partners, and has stepped away from politics for the time being.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022