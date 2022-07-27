0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 02:00

Britain Targets Russian Officials in New Wave of Sanctions

Story Code : 1006202
The 42 new designations added to Britain's Russia sanctions also included Russia's minister and deputy minister of justice, and two nephews of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who was himself sanctioned by Britain in March, Reuters reported.
 
Vitaly Khotsenko and Vladislav Kuznetsov, the Russian-imposed Prime Minister and First Deputy Chairman of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, are now subject to travel bans and asset freezes, Britain's foreign office said.
 
"Khotsenko and Kuznetsov have been sent to implement Russia’s policies across the mentioned region, supporting Putin’s plans to annex more of Ukraine, it said.
 
The Russian regional governors were sanctioned for facilitating the Russian operation and attempting to seize territory from Ukraine by transferring funds to Donetsk and Luhansk, Britain added.
