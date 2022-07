Islam Times - At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.

Some stormed the houses of UN workers who were evacuated from the city in a convoy of vehicles escorted by the army, the report added.

UN peacekeepers shoot two demonstrators dead as protesters threw rocks, vandalized and set fire to UN buildings, Reuters reported.