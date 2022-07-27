Hamas Welcomes anti-Zionist Action by French MPs

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) welcomed the action by 40 French lawmakers to ink a draft law condemning the Zionist regime's apartheid system against the Palestinians.

Referring to the draft law condemning the Zionist regime's apartheid system against the Palestinians and stressing the need to remove obstacles and calling for a boycott of Zionist goods, Hamas termed the action by 40 French lawmakers as an attempt to show the regime's racism and crimes against the Palestinians.

Inviting European states, parliaments, and international institutions to fulfill their responsibilities in criminalizing the Zionist regime's attempts and aggressions, Hamas asked them to question and punish the leaders of the occupying regime and Zionist settlers for crimes against the Palestinian Islamic and Christian nation.

