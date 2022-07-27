0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 02:12

Hamas Welcomes anti-Zionist Action by French MPs

Story Code : 1006204
Hamas Welcomes anti-Zionist Action by French MPs
According to the Palestinian media, Hamas issued a statement and welcomed the motion started by 40 French lawmakers to sign a draft law condemning the Zionist regime's apartheid system against the Palestinian people.
 
Referring to the draft law condemning the Zionist regime's apartheid system against the Palestinians and stressing the need to remove obstacles and calling for a boycott of Zionist goods, Hamas termed the action by 40 French lawmakers as an attempt to show the regime's racism and crimes against the Palestinians.
 
Inviting European states, parliaments, and international institutions to fulfill their responsibilities in criminalizing the Zionist regime's attempts and aggressions, Hamas asked them to question and punish the leaders of the occupying regime and Zionist settlers for crimes against the Palestinian Islamic and Christian nation.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022