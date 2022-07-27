0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 03:15

US “Maximum Pressure” against Iran Failed: Borrell

Story Code : 1006206
High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell made the comments in a piece written in the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Borrell described the  Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a landmark diplomatic deal that was the result of years of intense diplomacy on Iran’s nuclear program and received the UN Security Council’s unanimous endorsement.

The top EU diplomat recalled that the full implementation of the deal has been severely affected by Donald Trump’s choice in 2018 to withdraw the US from it, pointing out that US “Maximum pressure” failed.

Meanwhile, he also noted that regardless of the perfect efforts of the remaining members, Iran’s folks have been disadvantaged of the total advantages of the sanctions lifting.

He also pointed to the steps Iran has taken away from the JCPOA in response to the US withdrawal and warned against harmful escalation.

Later in the contribution, Borrell says that "It is now time for swift political selections to conclude the Vienna negotiations on the premise of my proposed textual content and to instantly return to a completely carried out JCPOA. The deal serves the reason for non-proliferation in return for sanctions lifting..."
