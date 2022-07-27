0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 03:18

Taliban Reiterates Call on US to free Afghan Reserves

Significant differences between the sides remain, however, according to two of the sources, including the Taliban's refusal to replace the bank's top political appointees, one of whom is under US sanctions as are several of the Taliban's leaders, Reuters reported.

A Taliban official, who wanted to be unknown, said that while the Taliban does not reject the concept and necessity of a trust fund, it opposes the US proposal for third-party control over the fund, which would hold and manage the returned reserves.

According to an American source, who also did not want to be named, the United States is in talks with Switzerland and other parties about creating a mechanism that would include a trust fund; A structure whose payments are determined with the help of an international board.

The American source added that a possible model could be the trust fund for the reconstruction of Afghanistan; A fund managed by the World Bank to receive foreign aid to Kabul.

A Member of the supreme council of the central bank of Afghanistan said that no agreements have been reached yet.

It was reported later in the day that Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stressed the need for releasing the Afghan assets by the United States during the Tashkent meeting.
