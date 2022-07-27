0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 03:26

Macron Begins Visit to Africa in Bid to Dull France's Brutal Colonial Past

Story Code : 1006209
Macron Begins Visit to Africa in Bid to Dull France
Macron, who arrived in Cameroon late Monday, is due to hold talks at the presidential palace on Tuesday morning with his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon with an iron fist for nearly four decades.

Cameroon has also been riven by an insurgency by anglophone separatists who have been fighting for independence for two English-speaking provinces since 2017. The northern part of the country has also seen attacks by the Takfiri Boko Haram terrorist group.

On Wednesday, Macron will travel to Benin, which has faced deadly raids by militants and whose democracy has steadily eroded under President Patrice Talon over the last half-decade. On Thursday and on the last leg of his tour, Macron will visit Guinea-Bissau, which is beset by political crises.

All three countries have been strongly criticized by activists over their human rights records.

The visit comes at a time when former colonial power France has seen its influence in Africa decline compared to China and some other emerging nations.

In recent years, several African nations have criticized the colonial and paternalistic attitude of France in Africa. Mali's junta recently cut off its military cooperation with the French government. The development came after Malian troops discovered a mass grave close to a former French military base.

The French troop withdrawal from the country in February also prompted celebrations by the anti-French population. Mali's government earlier also expelled France's ambassador, a sign of mounting tensions between the West African country and its former colonizer.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022