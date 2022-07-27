Israeli Military Demolishes Homes of Palestinian Prisoners

Islam Times - The Israeli regime has torn down two houses belonging to two Palestinian prisoners, whom it has accused of killing an illegal Zionist settler.

The Israeli military’s bulldozers razed down the houses belonging to the inmates, Yusef Aasi and Yehya Miri, whom the regime claims killed the illegal settler back in April, the Middle East Eye news and analysis website reported, citing Palestinian media outlets.The structures are located in the village of Qarawat Bani Hasan in the northern part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.The men, who are in their 20s, have been detained by the occupying regime since April 29 after carrying out, what the regime calls, a fatal shooting attack against “the Israeli security guard Vyacheslav Golev" at the entrance to the illegal settlement of Ariel.Footage obtained from Twitter captured the moment when the forces bombed Yehya Miri’s house, turning the structure to dust.Before razing the houses, Israeli military vehicles stormed the village and closed its entrances, imposing a security cordon on the neighborhoods in which the residential buildings were located.“Residents of a number of adjacent homes were forced to evacuate as snipers were deployed on their roofs,” the MEE added.Also on Tuesday, Israeli forces bulldozed a café in the north of the occupied territories, and flattened a home that was under construction in a village southwest of the city of Jenin.