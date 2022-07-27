0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 03:27

Israeli Military Demolishes Homes of Palestinian Prisoners

Story Code : 1006210
Israeli Military Demolishes Homes of Palestinian Prisoners
The Israeli military’s bulldozers razed down the houses belonging to the inmates, Yusef Aasi and Yehya Miri, whom the regime claims killed the illegal settler back in April, the Middle East Eye news and analysis website reported, citing Palestinian media outlets.

The structures are located in the village of Qarawat Bani Hasan in the northern part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The men, who are in their 20s, have been detained by the occupying regime since April 29 after carrying out, what the regime calls, a fatal shooting attack against “the Israeli security guard Vyacheslav Golev" at the entrance to the illegal settlement of Ariel.

Footage obtained from Twitter captured the moment when the forces bombed Yehya Miri’s house, turning the structure to dust.

Before razing the houses, Israeli military vehicles stormed the village and closed its entrances, imposing a security cordon on the neighborhoods in which the residential buildings were located.

“Residents of a number of adjacent homes were forced to evacuate as snipers were deployed on their roofs,” the MEE added.

Also on Tuesday, Israeli forces bulldozed a café in the north of the occupied territories, and flattened a home that was under construction in a village southwest of the city of Jenin.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022