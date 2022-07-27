0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 05:36

Biden is continuing Trump’s pro-Israel policies in Middle East

Story Code : 1006217
This combination of pictures created on November 04, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump (R) in Washington, DC both pumping their fist during an election night speech early November 4, 2020.
In the article titled Keeping The Mideast Safer For Dictators, Margolis noted that Biden’s Democratic Party has long received substantial funding from ardently pro-Israel groups. 

"Biden is a strong supporter of Israel, both its left-wing and rightist parties," Margolis wrote. 

According to the article, Trump was a booster for Israel’s hard right-wing expansionists who redirected US Mideast policy to suit Israel’s needs and curry favor with the Christian far right. 

"Biden is simply continuing Trump’s pro-Israel policies, albeit with a bit more subtlety and a bit less bible thumping," Margolis wrote. 

Margolis describes "the so-called ‘Abraham Agreements’ forged by Trump & Co.,"  as a cynical bad joke which unveiled despotic Arab regimes' secretive dealings with Israel that had been going on for decades. 

Biden, who visited Israel and Saudi Arabia in mid-July, has sharply been criticized for following the Mideast policies of his Republican predecessor.

The trip, which is considered a strong signal of "pariah" Saudi Arabia’s forward movement to opening relations with Israel, allowed Biden to approach Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the potentate whom CIA claims ordered critical Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi kidnapped and chopped up into little pieces in the kingdom's Istanbul embassy.

With US midterm elections ahead, soaring gasoline prices forced Biden to "grovel" before MBS, Margolis wrote. 

"Everyone knew Biden had come to Saudi to politely grovel before its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the potentate whom CIA claims ordered critical Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi kidnapped and chopped up into little pieces," he wrote.
