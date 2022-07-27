0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 05:42

Russia doing better than expected despite sanctions: IMF

Story Code : 1006220
The seal for the International Monetary Fund is seen near the World Bank headquarters (R) in Washington, DC on January 10, 2022.
The seal for the International Monetary Fund is seen near the World Bank headquarters (R) in Washington, DC on January 10, 2022.

The sanctions were imposed to sever Russia from the global financial system and choke off funds available to Moscow to finance the war.

However, the Russian economy appears to be weathering the storm of the sanctions as the country’s GDP estimate was upgraded for this year by a remarkable 2.5 percent, according to the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday.

The main reason why Russia’s economic downturn is not as bad as expected is that "the Russian central bank and the Russian policymakers have been able to stave off a banking panic or financial meltdown when the sanctions were first imposed," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told AFP in an interview.

Another reason is that rising energy prices are "providing an enormous amount of revenues to the Russian economy," Gourinchas added.

According to the agency's report, "Russia's economy is estimated to have contracted during the second quarter by less than previously projected, with crude oil and non-energy exports holding up better than expected."

The IMF says Europe is bearing the brunt of the fallout from sanctions given its reliance on Russia for energy. The situation could worsen dramatically if Moscow cuts off gas exports to Europe.

This comes as the IMF also said on Tuesday that the US has only a slim chance of avoiding an economic downturn given the many risks it faces.

"It's a very narrow path," Gourinchas said. "The current environment suggest that the likelihood that the US economy can avoid a recession is actually quite narrow,” AFP reported.

He warned that even a "small shock" could tip the US economy into recession.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022