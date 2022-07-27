0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 05:44

Candidates for UK PM job go head-to-head

Story Code : 1006221
Each wasted little time attacking each other’s record and credentials and clashed heavily on their individual taxation plans to bring the country out of its worse cost of living crisis in generations.

The candidates vying for the country’s top job have not shied away from going after each other’s political jugular. some of the exchanges have been brutal with the former chancellor accused of talking down to his political rival whilst Liz Truss is honing in on Rishi Sunak‘s immense wealth. Now Tory grandees are fearful that whoever wins this vote, it’s actually the Tory party - with all of this mudslinging - that will be the eventual loser.

Polls have Sunak trailing Truss amongst rank-and-file Tory members and with ballot papers being sent out in early August, both candidates want to build momentum.

The results of the leadership ballot will be revealed on September 5th, still years ahead of general election that will see the nation have the final say.
