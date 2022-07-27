UN Security Council’s inaction has emboldened Israel to continue its crimes

Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi

Speaking before the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Zahra Ershadi urged the Security Council to force the Israeli regime to immediately cease its systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.“The Security Council’s inaction has emboldened the Israeli regime to continue its crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people as well as its aggressions and malicious activities against the regional countries. The lack of accountability for such serious violations contributes to this impunity,” Ershadi said.“The Security Council must uphold its Charter obligation to maintain international peace and security. The Council is expected to implement its own resolutions and compel the Israeli regime to immediately cease its systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law,” she said.The top Iranian envoy lamented that the situation in occupied Palestine “remains dire” as the Israeli regime continues to “kill innocent people, including women and children, seize and demolish Palestinian homes, and forcibly evict Palestinians from their homes.”Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military’s bulldozers razed down the houses belonging to Palestinian prisoners Yusef Aasi and Yehya Miri, whom the regime claims killed an Israeli settler back in April.The structures were located in the village of Qarawat Bani Hasan in the northern part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.The Palestinian inmates, who are in their 20s, have been detained by the occupying regime since April 29 after carrying out what the regime calls a fatal shooting attack against “the Israeli security guard Vyacheslav Golev” at the entrance to the illegal settlement of Ariel.Also on Tuesday, Israeli forces bulldozed a café in the north of the occupied territories, and flattened a home that was under construction in a village southwest of the city of Jenin.Elsewhere in her statement, Ershadi dismissed the Israeli envoy’s anti-Iran remarks as an attempt by the regime to “distract attention” from its atrocities in occupied Palestine and other countries in the region.“The Israeli regime’s representative has once more abused this forum and made false accusations against my country, all of which are categorically rejected,” she said.The regime’s permanent representative to the UN Gilad Erdan had claimed earlier that the biggest threat to the Middle East is what he called the nuclearization of the Islamic Republic as well as “its terror funding and hegemonic ambitions.”Ershadi pointed out that the regime in Tel Aviv is the only possessor of weapons of mass destruction in the region, and said this makes “this regime even more dangerous for the entire region.”“This regime’s nuclear arsenal, according to multiple reports, comprises 400 hundred warheads, including thermonuclear weapons. It has access to all weapons of mass destruction delivery systems,” she said.“It has refused to adhere to any weapons of mass destruction disarmament or control regimes, as well as the repeated international calls to join the NPT, accept the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement, and submit its nuclear programs to the IAEA inspections,” the Iranian representative said.At the end of her speech, Ershadi said it was high time for the Security Council to “condemn the Israeli regime and force it to adhere to the international regimes banning weapons of mass destruction. The time to act is now.”