At least one killed in anti-coup protests in Sudan: Medical group

Hundreds of Sudanese rallied against last year's military coup during a demonstration on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Islam Times - A Sudanese medical group says security forces have killed at least one person in anti-coup protests in the capital Khartoum and other cities of the country while violently dispersing the angry protesters.

The protester was shot dead on Tuesday when security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, AFP reported.Tuesday’s death brings to 116 the number of protesters killed in the crackdown since last October’s coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the committee said in a statement.Sudan’s main civilian group, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), had called for mass demonstrations with hashtags urging co-existence and a “unified nation.”In the capital Khartoum, demonstrators marched with the national flag and chanted “Sudan is a nation for all people!”Protesters also chanted “No to tribalism and no regionalism!” while others called on the military “to go back to barracks,” according to an AFP correspondent.Some political figures who have been removed from power since the coup in Sudan, including Mohamed al-Fekki and ex-minister Khaled Omar Youssef, were also present in this demonstration.Sudan has been rocked by protests ever since the country’s military, led by al-Burhan, seized power in October 2021, after detaining Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilian leaders.Back then, the military also dissolved the year-old transitional government as well as the joint ruling military-civilian sovereign council that had been formed after the 2019 ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir.Scores of people have been killed and hundreds more injured in Sudan since the protests began. Hundreds of activists have also been arrested in the clampdown under emergency laws.According to the medical group in Sudan, thousands of people have been injured in street clashes and popular protests in the country since the military seized power last year.The pro-democracy group the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change also called for Tuesday’s protests to denounce the coup and dayslong tribal clashes in the southern Blue Nile province that killed at least 105 people earlier this month.It claimed that security agencies and al-Bashir supporters were behind the attack, without offering evidence to support its claims.