Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official

Islam Times - A United Nations human-rights investigator spoke of the ‘Israeli’ lobby and the overuse of ‘antisemitism’ in a wide-ranging interview with the Mondoweiss website that was published on Monday. He questioned the Zionist regime’s membership in the 193-nation global body.

He is one of three members of the “UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” which was created last year and is tasked with issuing reports twice a year.

The COI is unusual in that its mandate is open-ended, and it is tasked with investigating human-rights violations in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

Kothari accused the ‘Israeli’ entity of disregarding intentional human-rights law and UN resolutions, including snubbing the COI by refusing to cooperate with it and banning it from visiting.

“I would go as far as to raise the question of why are they [‘Israel’] even a member of the UN,” Kothari said.

“The ‘Israeli’ government does not respect its own obligations as a UN member ‘state’,” he said. “They consistently either directly or through the US try to undermine UN mechanisms.”

“We are very disheartened by the social media that is controlled largely by – whether it is the Jewish lobby or specific NGOs,” said Indian human-rights expert Miloon Kothari.