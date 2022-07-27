0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 11:11

Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official

Story Code : 1006292
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
“We are very disheartened by the social media that is controlled largely by – whether it is the Jewish lobby or specific NGOs,” said Indian human-rights expert Miloon Kothari.
 
He is one of three members of the “UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” which was created last year and is tasked with issuing reports twice a year.
 
The COI is unusual in that its mandate is open-ended, and it is tasked with investigating human-rights violations in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.
 
Kothari accused the ‘Israeli’ entity of disregarding intentional human-rights law and UN resolutions, including snubbing the COI by refusing to cooperate with it and banning it from visiting.
 
“I would go as far as to raise the question of why are they [‘Israel’] even a member of the UN,” Kothari said.
 
“The ‘Israeli’ government does not respect its own obligations as a UN member ‘state’,” he said. “They consistently either directly or through the US try to undermine UN mechanisms.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022