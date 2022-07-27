Ethiopian Forces Kill 85 Al-Shabaab Militants Near Somalia
Story Code : 1006305
The fighting adds to the security headaches for Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
According to broadcaster ETV, forces from Ethiopia’s Somali region killed dozens of members of al-Shabaab – Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Somalia – and wounded and captured more in the Ferfer district near the border with its east African neighbor.
A commander with Somali regional forces, on the condition of anonymity, said 85 al-Shabaab fighters were killed.
He noted that his forces killed over 240 al-Shabaab militants in total since the extremist group raided two villages last week, and that 22 of his own troops died in the fighting.
Al-Shabaab controls large swathes of Somalia and has killed tens of thousands of people in bombings in their fight to overthrow Mogadishu’s Western-backed government and implement its wrong interpretation of Islam.
Attacks by the group in areas near the Ethiopia-Somalia border are rare because of a strong Ethiopian security presence. Ethiopia has federal troops in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping force.