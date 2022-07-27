0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 12:11

Ethiopian Forces Kill 85 Al-Shabaab Militants Near Somalia

Story Code : 1006305
Ethiopian Forces Kill 85 Al-Shabaab Militants Near Somalia
The fighting adds to the security headaches for Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

According to broadcaster ETV, forces from Ethiopia’s Somali region killed dozens of members of al-Shabaab – Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Somalia – and wounded and captured more in the Ferfer district near the border with its east African neighbor.

A commander with Somali regional forces, on the condition of anonymity, said 85 al-Shabaab fighters were killed.

He noted that his forces killed over 240 al-Shabaab militants in total since the extremist group raided two villages last week, and that 22 of his own troops died in the fighting.

Al-Shabaab controls large swathes of Somalia and has killed tens of thousands of people in bombings in their fight to overthrow Mogadishu’s Western-backed government and implement its wrong interpretation of Islam.

Attacks by the group in areas near the Ethiopia-Somalia border are rare because of a strong Ethiopian security presence. Ethiopia has federal troops in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping force.
Comment


Featured Stories
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022