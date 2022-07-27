0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 12:12

Iran’s Intelligence Minister: Successful Ops Conducted against “Israel”

Story Code : 1006306
In a meeting with the Iranian parliament speaker on Wednesday, the intelligence minister said apart from countering the Zionist entity’s plots in recent months, Iran has conducted a number of successful operations against the 'Israeli' regime.

He said the operations signify the “security power” of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Intelligence Ministry forces.

Khatib also gave a report on the Intelligence Ministry’s outstanding success in thwarting the plots and activities of the enemies, particularly by the Zionist regime and terrorist groups against security in Iran.

“One of the reasons why the enemy has failed to abuse the Iranian people’s demands for harming the country’s security is that the Intelligence Ministry and the administration have adopted a people-oriented approach and have ensured sustainable security in the country in interaction with the people,” he stated.

Khatib further added that “A major duty of the Intelligence Ministry is to fight against terrorism, the Zionist entity, and the acts of sabotage against Iran.”
