0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 12:13

Boris Johnson Tipped for NATO

Story Code : 1006307
Boris Johnson Tipped for NATO
The current chief of the US-led military bloc Jens Stoltenberg is “widely expected to stand down in September next year,” leaving the high-profile military position open, the paper said.

This timing would provide Johnson with “some time to recharge his batteries” after a three-year run as British prime minister, it pointed out.

The 58-year-old announced his resignation earlier this month after several high-profile scandals and a wave of resignations among his cabinet ministers. He’ll remain in office until September 6.

The NATO secretary general is appointed unanimously by all NATO members, and, according to The Telegraph, Johnson has a good chance of landing the job as he “won international credit for helping to build the international coalition against Russia’s Vladimir Putin” following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

London has been one of Kiev’s strongest backers, supplying the country with weapons, training its troops, and advocating a military solution to the crisis, while also imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia.

The US would also prefer a British candidate for secretary general due to its “distrust around any European Union figures taking the job given repeated suggestions of plans for a new EU army,” the paper argued.
Comment


Featured Stories
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022