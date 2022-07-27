0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 21:10

Netanyahu Says Lapid ’Amateur, Irresponsible’ Over Russia Crisis

Story Code : 1006368
Netanyahu Says Lapid ’Amateur, Irresponsible’ Over Russia Crisis
The opposition head said that ‘Israel’ is in the middle of a "dangerous crisis in relations with Russia," which it must get out of as soon as possible.

Praising himself for having built "a thoughtful, balanced and responsible relationship with Moscow" when he was in office, Netanyahu said he feared that everything he built "was collapsing.”

Labelling Lapid and War Minister Benny Gantz as "amateur, irresponsible, and arrogant," Netanyahu assured that if the crisis was not resolved quickly, it could "harm ‘Israel's’ national security," referring to the agreement with Russia regarding ‘Israeli’ military raids against Syria.

The Tel Aviv regime and Russia are currently facing a dispute over the future of the Jewish Agency, while the Kremlin initiated proceedings to dissolve the organization.
Comment


Featured Stories
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022