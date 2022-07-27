0
Wednesday 27 July 2022 - 21:11

EU Gas Prices the Highest Since March

Story Code : 1006369
On Wednesday morning, August futures on the TTF trading hub in the Netherlands briefly exceeded $2,400 per thousand cubic meters or €227.5 per megawatt hour in household terms, before retreating to around $2,300 per thousand cubic meters.

European gas prices have more than tripled this year. On January 1, natural gas was trading at around $640 per thousand cubic meters, or $60 per megawatt hour.

The increase follows a confirmation by German gas network operator Gascade that supply through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany had been reduced to about 20% of capacity.

Gazprom said on Monday it would disable a second Siemens turbine at Nord Stream due to its technical condition.

Wednesday’s cut follows a 60% reduction last month that Gazprom said was due to a sanctions-related delay, with the return of another turbine from repairs in Canada.

The decreased supplies from Russia caused panic in Germany and other EU nations, as the bloc prepares for the upcoming heating season and tries to top up its gas reserves before winter.
