Wednesday 27 July 2022

Beijing Slams US Attempts to Impose Sanctions on Russian Oil Deliveries to China

Story Code : 1006370
Beijing Slams US Attempts to Impose Sanctions on Russian Oil Deliveries to China
"China categorically rejects such unlawful unilateral sanctions," the spokesman said at a news briefing, responding to a question from TASS about how the Chinese authorities perceived such plans nurtured by the United States.

"China and Russia carry out normal trade and economic cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect," he stated.

Russia-China cooperation is not directed against any country, the Chinese diplomat pointed out.

"We will also not tolerate external interference," he added.

As the news agency Bloomberg earlier reported, US legislators led by Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida suggested imposing sanctions against companies engaged in the sale of Russian oil and other energy products to China.

The bill stipulates penalties for any company insuring or registering tankers transporting crude oil or liquefied natural gas from Russia to China.
