0
Thursday 28 July 2022 - 02:23

US Sending 580 Phoenix Ghost Drones to Ukraine, Fueling Flames of War

Story Code : 1006395
US Sending 580 Phoenix Ghost Drones to Ukraine, Fueling Flames of War
The US Defense Department on Tuesday announced the additional security package valued at $270 million, including the Phoenix Ghost drones, additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and ammunition.

The latest package has been drawn both from existing US military stocks and from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative fund, a senior defense official was quoted as saying during the briefing at the Pentagon. 

"The Ukrainians have been making excellent use of the Phoenix Ghost system," the official said. “And with the Phoenix Ghost system, what we'll be able to do is ensure steady deliveries of this capability starting in August to ensure that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a continual supply of this capability.”

The Phoenix Ghost is said to possess capabilities similar to AeroVironment’s Switchblade drone, but its full potential remains undisclosed, according to Air Force Magazine.

The 16th Presidential Drawdown, which raised $175 million, has taken the total military assistance the US has provided to Ukraine since Joe Biden took office to $8.2 billion.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that the flow of weapons to Kiev will only prolong the conflict.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in late February, following Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and Moscow’s recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of the goals of what he called a “special military operation” was to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Putin has warned that his country could expand the scope of its ongoing military operation in Ukraine if the West ramps up its weapons supplies to the former Soviet republic.
Comment


Featured Stories
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022