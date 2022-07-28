0
Thursday 28 July 2022 - 02:28

Russian FM Says China Will Be Next Target of West

Story Code : 1006397
Russian FM Says China Will Be Next Target of West
"NATO assigns enemies in order. Russia - Number one. China - in second place," Lavrov told diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Teletrader reported.

"If necessary, they will not hesitate to impose sanctions against any country that causes irritation. I mentioned China as a country that will be the next target," he added.

Lavrov's remarks come amid growing concern on both sides, China and the United States, over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's alleged visit to Taiwan and China's claimed military support for Moscow.

The US and the EU can freeze the assets of any country that annoys them the same way they did with Moscow, Lavrov said, according to TASS.

"The United States and the European Union - at the US request - decided to freeze Russian assets, and now they are seriously considering the possibility of a legal process to pave the way for the confiscation of Russia’s money. Who knows, if they get annoyed by someone else tomorrow, they can do it again," he pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat also emphasized that in the current situation, it was impossible to rely on the US dollar "as an instrument supporting the global economy".

According to him, it’s not surprising that more and more countries are moving to use alternative, national currencies.
